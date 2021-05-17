Mahekk Chahal shares antidote to combat fear

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actress Mahekk Chahal has shared her antidote to fight fear. Mahekk, who is currently in Cape Town, posted a picture on Instagram dressed in a black and white outfit on Monday outlining a simple logic.

"Let your faith be bigger than your fears," she wrote as caption, tagging her post with #khatronkekhiladi11, #fearfactor, #capetown, #workmode, #actor, @colorstv.