Mahesh Babu – Rajamouli’s film from summer 2022

The core technical team of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ – Mahesh Babu, Madhie, Thaman, and art director AS Prakash – will move to Trivikram’s untitled film from October.

As ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is progressing at a rapid pace, director Trivikram is gearing up to commence his film with Mahesh Babu in October. The film has Pooja Hegde as the heroine. Cinematographer Madhie who is currently cranking ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ will also handle Trivikram’s movie.

Trivikram will complete the film in six to seven months. Mahesh Babu will then begin working on Rajamouli’s epic adventure film. If ‘RRR’ hits the theaters on October 13 without any hurdles, Rajamouli will work on the script and begin the production in summer 2022.

If ‘RRR’ gets postponed again, the plans will be changed.

But Mahesh Babu is going ahead with his plans to complete ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ in October and Trivikram’s movie in 7 months.

