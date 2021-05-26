Mahesh Babu – Trivikram’s film surprise on May 31

The countdown for the new announcement from Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram’s upcoming film has begun. Their new film was announced recently. On May 31st, there will be some surprises from the team.
We have learned that there will be some surprise on that day. Plans are afoot to release a title poster or announce the heroine’s name.
To be produced by S Radha Krishna on Haarika Haasine Creations banner, the untitled film is being referred to as #SSMB28. S Thaman will compose the music. However, the film’s regular shoot will only begin after the completion of Parasuram’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’.
Trivikram and Mahesh Babu had earlier collaborated in ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja’.
