Mahesh Babu arranges vaccine drive in ancestral village on father's birthday

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu on Monday arranged a Covid vaccination drive at his ancestral village Burripalem to mark the birthday of his father, veteran Telugu actor Krishna.

The actor shared photographs of the initiative on Instagram and wrote: "Vaccination is our ray of hope for a normal life again! Doing my bit to ensure everyone in Burripalem is vaccinated and safe. Extremely grateful to @andhrahospitals for helping us arrange this vaccination drive. Special mention to @mbofficialteam for volunteering on the frontlines during these unprecedented times. Really appreciate all the villagers for understanding the importance of vaccines and coming forward to get their shot. Get vaccinated! Stay safe everyone."