  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Mahesh Babu celebrates daughter Sitara's birthday, posts video

Mahesh Babu celebrates daughter Sitara's birthday, posts video

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Jul 20th, 2021, 19:01:26hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Hyderabad, July 20 (IANS) Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara turned nine on Tuesday, and the Telugu star posted an Instagram video showing a small birthday celebration at home.

"Happy birthday, my little one!! Always lighting up my world. Happy 9! Love you more than you can imagine! #SitaraTurns9," Mahesh wrote alongside the video.

Sitara's mother Namrata Shirodkar too wished her. She posted a video of her daughter and captioned it: "9 years today! Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Aim for the sky always! Love and more love to you. Happy birthday Sitara!! @sitaraghattamaneni.. Many blessings."

--IANS

ym/vnc

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features