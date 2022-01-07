Mahesh Babu, Dulquer drop first single from Adivi Sesh's 'Major'

The makers of 'Major' have kickstarted the promotions for the movie, as they unveil the musical on Friday. While Mahesh Babu released the track 'Hrudayama' in Telugu, Dulquer Salmaan released it in Malayalam.

The song which goes with the title 'Hrudayama' is out in Telugu and Malayalam.

Hyderabad, Jan 7 (IANS) Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan, on Friday unveiled the first single from Adivi Sesh's upcoming movie 'Major'.

Billed to be a romantic number, the posters from the song hint at the chemistry between the love pair from 'Major'.

'Hrudayama' is crooned by sensational singer Sid Sriram, while it is composed by Saicharan Pakala. The first single from the biographical movie was well-received by the music lovers, as it establishes a decent buzz around.

Touted to be the biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, 'Major' stars Adivi Sesh, who essays the role of the 26/11 martyr. Helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the movie is to unfold the story of the braveheart, who devoted his life, serving the country during the most vulnerable times.

'Major' is a multilingual movie, which is all set to hit the screens in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are the producers for 'Major' under G Mahesh Babu Entertainment and A+S Movies.

'Major' is slated for release soon.

