Mahesh Babu graces Balakrishna’s talk show

After interviewing Mohan Babu’s family, Nani, and Brahmanandam-Anil Ravipudi duo, Balakrishna invited Mahesh Babu to his show.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is enjoying every moment now. His ‘Akhanda’ turned out to be a massive hit. He is back on to the sets of his talk show, ‘Unstoppable’ with renewed energy.

Mahesh Babu graced Balakrishna’s talk show ‘Unstoppable’, where he reportedly spoke about his upcoming film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, his bonding with his father Krishna, and took home a hamper.

Mahesh Babu took to Instagram stories to share a picture with Balakrishna. He captioned it, “Absolutely enjoyed my evening with the unstoppable NBK garu.”

The show will be streamed shortly. Balakrishna will also be inviting other young stars like Vijay Deverakonda to his show soon.

