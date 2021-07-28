Mahesh Babu has no time for more films!

Contrary to speculations, Mahesh Babu will not sign any other film after Trivikram’s project.

Mahesh Babu is all set to launch a new film shortly. Currently busy shooting for ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, Mahesh Babu will take up director Trivikram’s untitled film from October. It will be launched formally next month. But the regular shoot might commence only in October.

Director SS Rajamouli has already announced that his next film will star Mahesh Babu only. ‘RRR’ is all set to hit the screens in October this year. It will not be postponed further. The promotions have commenced as well.

Rajamouli has a habit of taking a long break after the release of his movies. He will then start working on the script of Mahesh Babu’s movie. Given things as stand today, the first collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli will hit the floors in summer 2022.

So, the superstar will not sign any movies further until the release of Rajamouli’s movie.

