Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR's special promo for 'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu'

Hyderabad, Nov 23 (IANS) After hosting 'Bigg Boss Telugu's curtain-raiser season, Telugu actor Jr NTR made his entry on the small screen with his quiz show 'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu'.

With decent TRP ratings for the show, it has garnered praise from the Telugu television audience.

Celebrities like Ram Charan, Samantha, Devi Sri Prasad, Thaman, and others had taken part in the game show, so as to boost the existing hype around the show. Now Telugu star Mahesh Babu also entertains the Television audience.