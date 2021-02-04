Mahesh Babu pic from SVP sets goes viral

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ in Dubai. Thaman, who is holidaying in Dubai, has shared the photograph of Mahesh Babu from the sets.

He carefully avoided sharing Mahesh Babu’s getup from the film. He shared the photo from behind, that shows the star wearing a mask and sunglasses. The monochrome picture was enough for Mahesh Babu’s fans to like it and share it.