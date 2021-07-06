Mahesh Babu posts birthday wishes for Ranveer Singh

Hyderabad, July 6 (IANS) Telugu star Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and wished Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on his birthday on Tuesday.
Mahesh uploaded a picture showing him with Ranveer on Instagram Stories. The picture was taken during an advertisement shoot they worked in.
"Happy birthday @ranveersingh. Wish you an incredible year ahead," Mahesh wrote.
On the work front, while Ranveer is waiting for the release of his film "83'", Mahesh Babu is working on last schedule of his debut production "Major".
--IANS
ym/vnc