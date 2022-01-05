Mahesh Babu praises Allu Arjun’s Pushpa act

Superstar Mahesh Babu was to act in the direction of Sukumar after ‘Rangasthalam’, and the film was announced with much fanfare. However, Mahesh Babu refused to do Sukumar’s film as the script failed to impress him. The script that Sukumar narrated to Mahesh Babu was the original idea of ‘Pushpa’.

After rejecting Sukumar’s story, Mahesh Babu began working on Parasuram’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. Sukumar developed the same idea further and turned it into a full script of ‘Pushpa The Rise’. Allu Arjun grabbed it without hesitation. The film is running in theaters successfully.

Despite this history, Mahesh Babu didn’t hesitate to heap praise on Allu Arjun and director Sukumar. He seems to have recently watched the film and taken to social media to appreciate them. Allu Arjun’s performance in the role of Pushpa was a stellar act, he said. Mahesh Babu complimented Sukuamr for being a class apart.

“@alluarjun as Pushpa is stunning, original and sensational… a stellar act @aryasukku proves again that his cinema is raw, rustic and brutally honest… a class apart,” he tweeted.

Mahesh Babu regularly posts his views on the films that he likes. He praises all his contemporary stars if they deliver good performances or blockbusters.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu