Mahesh Babu praises Pawan Kalyan’s performance

In a surprising move, superstar Mahesh Babu showered praises on Pawan Kalyan on delivering a ‘power-packed performance’ in ‘Vakeel Saab’. Mahesh Babu is the only star in Telugu who not only watches all the new releases but also takes it to social media to heap praise on the movies he liked.

But complimenting Pawan Kalyan is a different thing altogether. Mahesh Babu said Pawan Kalyan is in top form. He also reserved his praises for Prakash Raju, and other actors and crew.

He tweeted, “@PawanKalyan in top form…Delivers a power-packed performance in #VakeelSaab!! What a comeback. @prakashraaj is absolutely brilliant Clapping hands. Heart-touching performances by the girls @i_nivethathomas @yoursanjali @AnanyaNagalla !

@MusicThaman score is top-notch! Congratulations to the entire team!”

Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’.

‘Vakeel Saab’ received good reviews from critics and the film is also doing good business in the theaters despite COVID-19 second wave.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu