Mahesh Babu receives birthday wish from wife Namrata Shirodkar

Taking to Instagram, she posted a cosy picture of the two, and alongside wrote: "The man who defines love for me.. my then, now and forever! A very happy birthday MB.. love you more than you'll ever know."



Namrata's wish left fans in complete awe of the couple.

"You both are so adorable," a user commented.

"Love this post. You guys are the best. Stay happy always," another one commented.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata got married in 2005. They have a son Gautam and a daughter Sitara.

Coming back to Mahesh Babu's birthday, he has also received several wishes from members of the Indian film industry.

Actor R. Madhavan tweeted: "@urstrulyMahesh Wish you a fantastic Birthday and an extraordinary year ahead my bro. May this year be the best one yet."

Actor Naveen Polishetty showered Mahesh Babu with a lovely wish, saying the latter inspires him to do more exciting work.

"Happy Birthday @urstrulyMahesh sir. One of my favourite moments this year was your reaction on how much you loved Jaathi Ratnalu. It inspired me a lot to do more exciting work,

' he wrote.

To mark the special occasion, Mahesh Babu treated his fans by unveiling the teaser of his upcoming film, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', which also features Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju.

