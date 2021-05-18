Mahesh Babu takes extra safety measures at home

Mahesh Babu strictly follows COVID-19 protocols. He is one of the top stars who took a quick decision to stop shootings after the cases in the second wave begin to rise. He halted the shooting of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ last month when a couple of crew members tested positive for coronavirus and since then he is sticking himself to home.

Last year, too, Mahesh Babu didn’t come out for shootings after the lockdown announced in March 2020.

Now, he is said to have taken extra safety measures at his home in Hyderabad. Everyone is banned to enter their house except the house helps. All those who are working for them have to undergo health check-ups constantly. He is bearing all the expenses.

Mahesh Babu and his wife also got vaccinated for the first dose, it seems.

There will be some announcements and unveiling of teaser or posters on Superstar Krishna’s birthday on May 31st but Mahesh Babu will not step out until the situation comes under control. There will not be any formal launch of Mahesh Babu – Trivirkam this month.

