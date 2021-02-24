Mahesh Babu terms Uppena a classic

Superstar Mahesh Babu is back in Hyderabad. He wrapped up the first schedule of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ in Dubai. As soon as he returned to Hyderabad, he watched the recent blockbuster ‘Uppena’ at a special show. He seemed to have liked the film so much.

Taking to social media to express his views, Mahesh Babu said the film is a classic. He praised director Buchi Babu for making ‘one of those rare timeless films’. He also went on to declare that the film is the best work in Devi Sri Prasad’s career. “It’ll be remembered as one of the all-time great music scores! This is your best work till date DSP… Keep rocking!,” he mentioned.