Mahesh Babu to return as an undercover cop?

Speculations are rife about Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram’s new collaborative project. The film has officially been announced last month. Fans and media are posting various information about the story’s backdrop and Mahesh Babu’s character.

It was earlier speculated that he is going to play a spy in this film. The latest buzz has it that he plays an undercover cop. But the makers are keeping mum on these reports. Mahesh Babu had appeared as an undercover cop in his iconic blockbuster ‘Pokiri’.

To be bankrolled by Haarika Haasine Creations, this new action entertainer will start rolling in August or September.

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram had earlier collaborated for ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja’ and this new film will be their third movie together.

