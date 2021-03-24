Mahesh Babu to unveil the fourth song from Love Story

Sekhar Kammula directed ‘Love Story’ is gearing up for release next month. The film’s music is already topping the charts with the ‘Saranga Dariya’ song going viral.

Now, Mahesh Babu will unveil the fourth song ‘Evo Evo Kalale’ on 25th March at 10.08 AM. The song is composed by newcomer Pawan CH and written by Bhaskarabhatla.