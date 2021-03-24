Mahesh Babu to unveil the fourth song from Love Story

Sekhar Kammula directed ‘Love Story’ is gearing up for release next month. The film’s music is already topping the charts with the ‘Saranga Dariya’ song going viral.
Now, Mahesh Babu will unveil the fourth song ‘Evo Evo Kalale’ on 25th March at 10.08 AM. The song is composed by newcomer Pawan CH and written by Bhaskarabhatla.
The makers wanted to invite Mahesh Babu as the chief guest for the audio release but the superstar will be away from Hyderabad for the shoot of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. So, he has agreed to unveil the fourth song online.
‘Love Story’ features Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi as the young pair who are in love. Sekhar Kammula has direct this romantic drama.
