Mahesh Babu's fitness mantra: Accept no limits

Hyderabad, Jan 21 (IANS) Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has shared his fitness mantra, where he urges fans and followers to accept no limits in their regime.

In an Instagram video that he shared, Mahesh is seen doing boxed jump squats.

"Raise your game! Accept no limits. Be unstoppable! #BoxJumps #FitnessGoals @minash.gabriel," the actor wrote as the caption.