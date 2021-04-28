Mahesh Babu's 'Pokiri' turns 15, wife Namrata Shirodkar calls it a 'cult classic'

Hyderabad, April 28 (IANS) Mahesh Babu's Telugu blockbuster "Pokiri" was released 15 years ago on this day, and the superstar's wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar, shared a picture of him from the film, calling it a "cult classic".

"A pathbreaking film of its time.. a cult classic, perfect mix of mass and class! @urstrulymahesh as Pandu was just terrific! Memories of a lifetime #15YearsOfPokiri," she wrote alongside the photo.