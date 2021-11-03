Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' to release on April 1, 2022

On Wednesday, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared the release update with his fans."April 1st 2022!! #HappyDiwali," he wrote.Alongside the update, Mahesh Babu shared a new poster of the movie.Helmed by Parasuram Petla of Geetha Govindam fame, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' was earlier set to release on Sankranthi 2022.Keerthy Suresh. Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are also a part of the film. (ANI)