Mahesh Babu's script for Vijay?

We all know that Vijay is all set to join hands with Vamshi Paidipally for a biggie to be produced by Tollywood producer Dil Raju.
Reports from the Telugu media houses say that the script was originally written for Mahesh Babu but the actor has opted out of the film saying that the plot is similar to some of his previous films.
Later, Dil Raju has told Vamshi to narrate the script to Vijay, who liked the idea and came on board. But unless Vamshi talks about this, no one would know whether the report is true or not. Raju is said to have paid a whopping 100 crore remuneration for Vijay and the film will be simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu.
The shoot of this yet-untitled film is likely to begin in January. Currently, Vijay is busy shooting for his upcoming film Beast in Delhi. Produced by Sun Pictures, Nelson Dhilipkumar is directing the film.