Mahesh Bhatt turns 73: Daughters Alia, Pooja share photos from filmmaker's intimate birthday bash

Marking her father's 73rd birthday, Pooja, on her Instagram handle shared photos of him with "setting girl" Alia and in the caption wrote, "The birthday boy.. But don't miss the setting girl!"In the pictures, Mahesh could be seen posing for the camera with balloons in the background. In the first image, he and Alia smiled their bright smiles at the camera, while both of them twinned in black for the special night.The 'Kalank' actor could be seen clad in a black cropped shirt paired with high-waisted, ripped black denims and black slippers. Dad Mahesh, who was standing in front of Alia, donned a black tee and blue denims that had 'A passion that burns without purpose' printed on it. Alia held the balloons in the photos and her quirky expressions were simply unmissable.Alia also shared some photos from her father's birthday bash on her Insta handle. While the rest of the photos were similar to that of Pooja's post, what caught attention was the presence of Alia's rumoured boyfriend actor Ranbir Kapoor, who, in one of the photos could be seen clicking a groupfie while the birthday boy and his two daughters posed along.In the post's caption, Alia wrote, "73 years young! Happy birthday papa"In the photo, the filmmaker also had wife Soni Razdaan and daughter Shaheen Bhatt attending the party virtually. He held up the phone while they were on video call for the family photo.Pooja also shared some more pictures from their intimate bash on her Instagram stories which also included a photo of the birthday cake.Soni Razdan also took to her picture-sharing app and shared a picture of the decorations and captioned it, 'Happy Birthday Darling'.Meanwhile, Alia is shooting for the Karan Johar directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Apart from this, she also has other interesting projects in the pipeline including 'RRR', 'Darlings' and 'Brahmastra'. (ANI)