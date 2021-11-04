Mahesh Manjrekar on Salman and Aayush's characters in 'Antim'

According to Manjrekar, the audience will connect more with whom - Salman's character or Aayush's?

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Mahesh Manjrekar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Antim: The Final Truth' starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma. The filmmaker has talked about whose character he feels might catch the eye of the audience.

Manjrekar said with a laugh to IANS: "I don't know when I saw 'Darr', you sympathise with Sunny (Deol's) character but you love Shah Rukh's character. So, that is going to be the case here as well. Aayush's character is going to be endearing."

The action thriller film is an adaptation of the Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern'. It also stars Mahima Makwana, while Varun Dhawan has a special appearance.

The film will be globally released in theatres by Zee Studios on November 26.

