Mahesh Manjrekar's dream 'White' gets colour on his 63rd birthday

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar, on the occasion of his 63rd birthday on Monday, announced that his upcoming film 'White' will be jointly produced by Sandeep Ssingh and Raaj Shandaliyaa.

Mahesh said, "I have been living with this story for almost a decade and now finally 'White' got its colour when these two passionate filmmakers Sandeep and Raaj joined me in making my dream project. I am excited with their belief in me and I can't wait to begin giving 'White' its true colour."