Mahesh Manjrekar's film 'Godse' announced on Gandhi Jayanti

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar will direct an upcoming film titled 'Godse'. The announcement was made on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday.

The film will narrate the story of Nathuram Godse, the man who shot Mahatma Gandhi.

Talking about the film, Manjrekar said: "The story of Nathuram Godse has always been close to my heart. People do not know much about Godse other than he's the man who fired at Gandhi. While telling his story, we neither want to patronise nor speak against anyone. We'll leave it to the audience as to who is right or wrong."