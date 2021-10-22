Mahesh Narayanan rubbishes the ‘Islamophobic’ charges against him

In his latest interview with journalist Anna MM Vetticad in Firstpost, Mahesh says that such accusations are baseless.

Director Mahesh Narayanan has been accused of Islamophobia by certain groups, after the release of Malik. In fact the same charge was there after his debut movie as a director, Take Off.

“Whichever way you treat a film, there will always be different interpretations,” says Mahesh.

He continues: “It’s okay for people to have their own take. And it’s their right to criticize. Islamophobia is prevalent in today’s India so people are bound to be suspicious.”

On being asked if Malik is based on the Beemapally shooting of 2009 where six Muslims were killed, Mahesh says that he has been inspired by certain events, but it’s not only about Beemapally. He makes it clear that he is not recording history. “Malik is fiction,” clarifies Mahesh.

