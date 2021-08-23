Mahesh Narayanan to direct Kamal Haasan’s 'Thevar Magan 2?

There have been reports about the announcement of a sequel to the 1992 blockbuster Thevar Magan, directed by Bharathan.

Thevar Magan had Sivaji Ganesan and Kamal Haasan in the lead.

Kamal Haasan recently said in an interview with Mathrubhumi that he is writing a script for Mahesh Narayanan. The rumours doing the rounds is that the project could be Thevar Magan 2.