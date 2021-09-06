Mahesh Thakur shares his experience of playing a Sai Baba devotee in serial

'Govind Dabholkar' was a self-made man who accomplished everything on his own and was a well-liked public figure. When 'Govind ji' arrives in Shirdi, he meets 'Sai Baba' (Tushar Dalvi) in an unexpected circumstance and is taken aback by some of Sai's actions.

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Mahesh Thakur, a well-known name in the television and film industry, is all set to essay an important role in 'Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi'. He will be portraying the role of 'Govind Dabholkar', who was eventually conferred the status of 'Hemadpant' by Sai.

Mahesh said: "It is an honour for me to be a part of such a magnificent show. I will be portraying the role of Govind Dabholkar, who is known for penning the 'Padyapankti' about Sai Baba. My character, 'Govind Dabholkar', comes from a poor background but manages to achieve success on his own and works as a clerk, for which he is well respected in society."

Mahesh adds: "He does not believe in 'Fakirism,' and believes that there isn't anything like it, but his perspective shifts totally when he meets Sai, as his teachings help him in overcoming the concerns he has been battling for a long time."

As soon as 'Sai Baba' meets 'Govind Dabholkar' for the first time, he has an instant effect on him and finally turns him into a follower by his divine conversations. This aids 'Govind Dabholkar' in overcoming his personal troubles. However, a series of events quickly persuade him of Sai's divinity.

'Mere Sai - Shraddha aur Saburi' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

ila/kr