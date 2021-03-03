Mahhi Vij enjoying the stint as mother blogger

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actress Mahhi Vij became a mother to a daughter, Tara, in 2019, and ever since her life has been full of roller coaster rides. The actress, who has also adopted two kids, is married to actor Jay Bhanushali and blogs about her journey as a mother.

"I don't know if I am a successful blogger or not but I keep trying. Now that I have a YouTube channel, I try to put across a lot of things for young mothers. I have had first hand experience on motherhood and I have really enjoyed it and have also made mistakes," Mahhi told IANS.