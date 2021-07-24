Mahika Sharma: Actresses are always seen as sex objects in film industry

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Actress Mahika Sharma says that in the entertainment industry, actresses are always seen as sexual objects.

She says: "In the entertainment industry, actresses are always seen as sexual objects especially when you are not a nepotism product. Many girls become victim to either a casting director or producers. That is why society doesn't see acting as a good profession. People here think we actresses are high profile prostitutes. With time, people would not grow their mentality and show respect to us. It's a sad thing."