Mahika Sharma: Covid-19 taking toll over my mental health

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actress Mahika Sharma who is currently battling Covid-19 and is also diagnosed with vertigo, says that the virus is taking a toll on her, not just physically but mentally as well.

"I'm suffering from various challenges like fever, minor breathing issues while battling the coronavirus. I'm also diagnosed with vertigo and had no control over my body. I don't know how tomorrow is going to be for me and this thought is actually taking a toll over my mental health. I don't feel myself as strong as before. It is very frustrating."