Mahika Sharma: Lockdown has made Navratri fasting difficult

"Every year, I keep the nine-day long fast. But the time passes very fast without any trouble. As I stay busy whole day working. But now when I have to be at home every hour makes me feel hungry. However, I consume fresh fruit and juices but affording them is another challenge looking to their price. Finally, tomorrow I end my fast after offering prayer to the Goddesses, " the actress tells IANS.

Talking about her celebration amidst lockdown, she said: "I'm observing the nine-day puja without a priest. For the vidhis and mantras I'm taking help from the internet. Also I'm cooking the prasad myself since the first day. I will skip kanya pujan this year and will donate a fund for NGO working for girl child in the city."

In 2019, the actress came in news after she revealed about keeping her Navratri fast for congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul will always be in my prayers. But for now I'm worried about our farmers. And even Rahul will feel happy if they get justice," says Mahika, who is known for her roles in the television show "F.I.R" and the films "Mardaani", and "Chalo Dilli".

--IANS

ym/vnc