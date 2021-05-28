Mahika Sharma: Menstrual hygiene should be prioritised amid Covid lockdown

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) On the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day on Friday, actress Mahika Sharma says utmost care must be given to menstrual hygiene amid the Covid pandemic. The actress says lockdown has made it difficult for women to source menstrual hygiene products.

"People living in poverty-stricken areas already face barriers to obtaining health supplies and related health services. Covid-19 lockdowns have escalated this issue and economic disruptions in several countries have led to women losing access to menstrual hygiene products, including sanitary pads and tampons, menstrual cups, reusable napkins, pain medication and soap. I feel the need of creating extra awareness on the issue amid the pandemic," she says.