Mahika Sharma tests Covid positive at vaccination centre

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actress Mahika Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress was found infected with the virus when she visited a vaccination centre for her first jab.

"I'm surprised and shocked that I'm positive for Covid-19. I had no symptoms and I'm all healthy. I was about to take my first jab but now I'll have to wait for sometime more. All of the sudden this happened, and has made me restless," she said.