Mahika Sharma: These days it has become very easy to degrade an artist

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Actress Mahika Sharma, who has been part of the show "F.I.R" as well as the films "Mr Joe B. Carvalho" and "Mardaani", feels that controversies are part and parcel of showbiz.

She says that she has never let them get to her.

"These days it has become very easy to degrade the image of an artist. And with that, it has also become easy for an artist to carry that polluted image gracefully. I guess one has understood that all this is part of being part of showbiz and cannot be helped," she says.