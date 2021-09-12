Mahika Sharma to appear in new version of 'Jaisa Desh Waisa Bhesh'

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actress Mahika Sharma will star in the new version of the popular song 'Jaisa desh vaisa bhesh' alongside Danny D for her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Modern Culture'.

The former Miss Teen North-East feels blessed to be featured in the song. She says, "I'm feeling blessed to have the song in my kitty. We are actually using the original sound track giving credits to the original singers for the new version. I'm watching Tina ma'am. Hope to act as gracefully as she did."