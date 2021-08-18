Mahurat clap for Satyadev's work-in-progress 'Satyadev 25'

Hyderabad, Aug 18 (IANS) Actor Satyadev's upcoming film with director V.V. Gopala Krishna was launched here on Wednesday. The film has been tentatively titled 'SatyaDev25'

The 'mahurat pooja' took place with the 'mahurat' clap for the first scene.

Harish Shankar switched the camera on and directed the first shot. Dil Raju garu, Koratala Siva and financier M.R.V.S. Prasad handed the script to director Krishna.