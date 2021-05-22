'Maine Pyar Kiya' music director Raam Laxman dead

Nagpur, May 22 (IANS) Celebrated music composer for Bollywood and Marathi films Vijay Patil of the famed 'Raam Laxman' duo, passed away following a heart attack here early Saturday, his family members said. He was 79.

Patil suffered a heart attack, his son Amar informed, adding that his father had taken the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine recently.