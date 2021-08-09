Maitreyi Ramakrishnan second person of South Asian descent on Teen Vogue cover

Versha Sharma, who is the editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue described Maitreyi as a rising star on her post on Instagram.

Los Angeles, Aug 9 (IANS) 'Never Have I Ever' star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is the second person of South Asian descent to grace the cover of the popular Teen Vogue magazine solo.

Sharma, who is the first South Asian American Editor-in-Chief of Teen Vogue, wrote alongside the cover: "My first cover for @teenvogue is here and I could not be happier that it's @maitreyiramakrishnan, rising star and hilarious talent, looking extra fashionable, surrounded by books. It's classic brown girl vibes + back to school all in one."

"The features by@aaminasdfghjkl and photos by@heathersten are so fantastic. link in bio to see it all + my letter (partially to you, partially to my younger self) about why it means so much to me to choose a cover star like Maitreyi - a brown girl allowing so many of us to see ourselves portrayed in a way that is exactly how we grew up. (finally!) and that's all possible thanks to@mindykaling, too!" Sharma added.

A post from a New York-based media portal The Juggernaut, wrote on the photo-sharing website: "At 19 years old, @maitreyiramakrishnan has made history as only the second person of South Asian descent to grace the cover of @teenvogue solo."

With Maitreyi, Poorna Jagannathan and Richa Moorjani leading the cast, 'Never Have I Ever' is a coming-of-age story that examines Indian culture against an American backdrop.

