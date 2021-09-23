Major theatre chains representatives meet Sanjay Raut to discuss re-opening of theatres in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): Key representatives of major theatre chains from Maharashtra met Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday in Mumbai to appeal and discuss the re-opening of the theatres in Maharashtra.



Among the key representatives were Dr Jayantilal Gada, Chairman and Managing Director of Pen Studios and Sanjay Marudhar, from Pen Marudhar.

During the discussion, Raut, MP, assured his support to the film industry and also conveyed that a solution would be found soon.

Along with Dr Jayantilal and Marudhar, the meeting was attended by key theatre representatives from Maharashtra including Kamal Gianchandani, President of Multiplex Association of India and CEO, PVR Pictures; Alok Tandon - CEO, Inox leisure Ltd; Devang Sampat - CEO, Cinepolis India and Thomas Dsouza - Sr. VP Programming, PVR Cinemas. (ANI)

