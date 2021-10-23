Make full-screen Apple Watch Series 7 your perfect lifestyle partner

Frankly, wearing an Apple Watch automatically instills that fitness feeling, as if you are wearing your gym, yoga or lifestyle coach on your wrist. With that feeling comes an instant urge to walk, jog, cycle or do mindful meditation, bringing in immense health benefits to the wearer.

There are simple reasons for its supremacy. Apple Watch has not only redefined health for those who always wanted to lead a fitter life 24/7, it has also become a lifestyle symbol for several Indians.

Moreover, the new, full-screen Apple Watch Series 7 features a larger and more advanced display, enhanced durability, faster charging, new aluminium case colours, and watchOS 8 -- a perfect example to start the festive season as India reopens and you can go out and do things you always wanted to do in the last 18-20 months in the pandemic and lockdowns.

Is this your perfect lifestyle partner this Diwali? Let us find out.

The stunning display offers nearly 20 per cent more screen area and thinner borders at just 1.7 mm -- 40 per cent smaller than those on Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple Watch Series 7 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes.

While the wrist is down, the Always-On Retina display is up to 70 per cent brighter indoors than that of Apple Watch Series 6, making it easier to see the watch face without having to lift the wrist or wake the display.

The lifespan of the battery has been significantly enhanced. Apple Watch Series 7 provides nearly 18-hour battery life on a single charge -- 33 per cent faster charging compared with Apple Watch Series 6, via a new charging architecture and Magnetic Fast Charger USB-C Cable.

In real-life situations with usage like morning walk tracking and occasionally checking emails/iMessages and more, we got nearly 15-16 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Apple Watch Series 7 wears a stronger, more crack-resistant front crystal.

It is also the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating (a device with a WR50 water resistance rating can survive up to 50 metres of water).

The Watch continues to offer indispensable tools for health and wellness, including an electrical heart sensor and ECG app, and a Blood Oxygen sensor and app.

watchOS 8 will help you stay healthy and connected through new workout types, the new Mindfulness app, innovative accessibility features, greater access with Apple Wallet, and more capabilities with the Home app.

Apple Watch Series 7 offers two additional larger font sizes, and a new QWERTY keyboard that can be tapped or swiped with QuickPath -- allowing you to slide a finger to type.

It uses on-device machine learning to anticipate the next word based on the context, making text entry easier and faster.

With watchOS 8, larger menu titles and buttons in apps like Stopwatch, Activity, and Alarms also make the screen even simpler to interact with.

On the design front, Apple Watch Series 7 features a front crystal with a stronger and more robust geometry that is over 50 per cent thicker than that of Apple Watch Series 6, making it more crack-resistant without compromising optical clarity.

Apple Watch Series 7 introduces five beautiful new aluminium case finishes, along with a range of new band colours and styles.

watchOS 8 also debuts additional watch faces designed specially for the larger display on Apple Watch Series 7.

For example, the new Contour face takes the dial right to the edge of the display and fluidly animates throughout the day, emphasising the current hour.

The classic World Time face, based on heritage watches and ideal for travellers, tracks the time in 24 time zones around a double dial.

In India, Apple Watch Series 7 41mm is available for Rs 41,900 (effective price Rs 38,900 after cash-back) and Apple Watch Series 7 45mm is for Rs 44,900 (effective price Rs 41,900 after cash-back).

Conclusion: Apple Watch Series 7 delivers significant improvements like largest and most advanced display, enhanced durability and faster charging.

From understating your overall health and fitness goals to keeping you connected with family, friends and colleagues for longer hours, the wearable is your perfect lifestyle coach in a post-Covid world that has once again opened opportunities for travel and socialising with people.

