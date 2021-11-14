Makers announce Allu Arjun's next single 'Eyy Bidda Idi Naa Adda' from 'Pushpa'

Hyderabad, Nov 14 (IANS) Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's much-anticipated movie 'Pushpa' is currently in the post-production phase with the hype increasing over every poster and song released by the makers.

The makers of 'Pushpa' took to their social media handles to announce the release of the third single from the movie. It is reported that the third single titled 'Eyy Bidda Idi Naa Adda' is to be released on November 19. The makers also released a brand new poster unveiling Allu Arjun in a primitive, yet classy avatar.