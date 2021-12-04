Makers are in awe of Trisha's performance in 'Ponniyin Selvan'!

Those who have seen the rushes of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan are in awe of South Queen Trisha's performance in the film. The actress plays Kundhavai, the bold and daring Chola princess.
Sources say that Trisha's role in Ponniyin Selvan will be one of the best in her career. Interestingly, Trisha has also dubbed her lines (in ancient Tamil) for the film.
Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, Trisha also underwent special training to sharpen her horse-riding skills.
Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, Parthiepan, Jayaram, Sara Arjun, and Vikram Prabhu are also playing pivotal characters in the film.
AR Rahman is composing the music for the film and Ravi Varman has cranked the camera. If all goes well, the film will hit the screens for Summer Holidays 2022.