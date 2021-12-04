Makers are in awe of Trisha's performance in 'Ponniyin Selvan'!

Those who have seen the rushes of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan are in awe of South Queen Trisha's performance in the film. The actress plays Kundhavai, the bold and daring Chola princess.

Sources say that Trisha's role in Ponniyin Selvan will be one of the best in her career. Interestingly, Trisha has also dubbed her lines (in ancient Tamil) for the film.