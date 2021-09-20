Makers drop intriguing trailer of Jayasurya starrer 'Sunny'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): Amazon Prime Video unveiled the captivating trailer of actor Jayasurya's much-awaited 100th film Sunny, which releases on September 23.



The trailer takes viewers through the life of Sunny (essayed by Jayasurya) and his complex world.

Dejected and hopeless, Sunny leaves Dubai and returns to his hometown, Kerala amidst a global pandemic. Quarantined in a hotel room away from human contact, he goes through a myriad of emotions and unfathomable pain having lost his family, his money and his best friend.

Trying hard to fill an emotional void, an unexpected gleam of hope emerges through encounters with some strangers, and what unfolds next is a culmination of a beautiful narrative.

Director of the movie Ranjith Sankar shared that he is "really excited for everyone to watch our film". "I believe, with Jayasurya's portrayal of the character.. Sunny is a definite watch for one and all," he said.

Written and directed by Ranjith, the film stars Jayasurya in the lead.

Produced by both Ranjith and Jayasurya under the banner of Dreams N Beyond, 'Sunny' is the duo's eighth collaboration.

The film will be available for streaming in India and across 240 countries and territories on Amazon Prime Video starting September 23 this year. (ANI)

