Makers of 'Anandham Vilayadum Veedu' seek police action against video piracy

Producer P. Ranganathan, in his complaint to the police, said that their film, starring Gowtham Karthik, Cheran, Saravanan and others, had released on December 24.

Chennai, Dec 26 (IANS) The makers of the just-released Tamil film 'Anandham Vilayaadum Veedu' have lodged a police complaint against websites, Telegram groups and torrent sites that have been illegally uploading the film online.

The producer said that post the release of the film, several websites, Telegram groups and torrent sites were illegally uploading their content online.

"We are the rightful owners of the digital rights and we haven't sold our rights to any company or individual," the producer said.

"Our movie is welcomed by family audiences and these illegal activities are hurting our box-office collections," the producer said and pointed out that such activities would not only affect him as a producer and the people who had toiled hard to bring out the film but would also affect millions of people working in the film industry in the longer run.

"The cast and crew along with me are presenting a request to stop this piracy menace and save our livelihood," he said.

