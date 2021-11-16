Makers of 'Bheemla Nayak' refuse to back off from Sankranthi release race

But Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' is in no way getting postponed as per the official announcement from the makers.

Hyderabad, Nov 16 (IANS) With biggies like 'RRR' slated for worldwide release during the Sankranthi season, there has been ambiguity about other movie releases.

While Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' was slated for release in January, the makers of 'RRR' announced the same timeline for the mammoth release of the NTR and Ram Charan-starrer. In order to avert the clash at the box office, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' backed off from the 'Sankranthi' race.

While Pawan Kalyan fans were anxious about the postponement of 'Bheemla Nayaka', the makers on Tuesday made sure that there is no scope for the movie to be further postponed. Along with the earlier release date, a poster featuring Pawan Kalyan was released.

Now that the movies 'RRR', Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Radhe Shyam', and 'Bheemla Nayak' are ready for heavy competition during Sankranthi, the festive season will surely take fans and trade circles on an exhilarating ride.

'Bheemla Nayak' stars Pawan Kalyan, who is to portray a cop, while Rana Daggubati plays the villain in this action drama. Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, Murali Sharma, and others will play key roles. Directed by Sagar K. Chandra, the music for 'Bheemla Nayak' is composed by S.S. Thaman.

