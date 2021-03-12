Makers of 'Mumbai Saga' release upbeat track 'Danka Baja' with tribute to Lord Ganesha

'Mumbai Saga' film is one of the much-anticipated movies to get a theatrical release this year and the fans are waiting to see the power-packed performances of John Abraham, and Emraan Hashmi, who will be seen sharing the same screen space for the first time in the movie.Ahead of its official release, the makers have dropped the second upbeat track 'Danka Baja' from the movie, which is set to release around Ganesha Chaturthi.The 'New York' actor also took to twitter to share the peppy song from the flick. With the video link, he wrote, "Ab intezaar hua khatam! (Now wait is over), #MumbaiSaga ka Danka Bajega Ab Chaaron taraf (drums of Mumbai Saga will beat everywhere) Ganpati Bappa Morya #DankaBaja OUT NOW!"The high on energy devotional song starts off with tingling of bells and loud beats of dhol at varied pitches fused together followed by an introduction of percussion.The song begins with Abraham, who can be seen as sporting the goon look with black aviators walking into a temple. The next frame cuts to a rowdy Emraan dressed as a cop. Shortly afterward, different glitzy, glamorous shots were run on the screen to give a glimpse of Kajal Aggarwal and John praying to Lord Ganesha.Crooned by Dev Negi, the new song is composed by Payal Dev and lyrics are penned by Prashant Ingole. The song concludes with the sound of a gunshot.Set in the 1980s and 1990s, 'Mumbai Saga' also stars Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Gulshan Grover among others. The film is being helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who has previously directed films like 'Kaabil', 'Shootout at Wadala' and 'Kaante'.Earlier scheduled to hit theatres on June 19, 2020, 'Mumbai Saga' has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir. The highly-anticipated gangster drama is now set to hit the big screens on March 19 this year. (ANI)