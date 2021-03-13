Makers of Netflix movie 'Plus/Minus' rope in Lili Reinhart to play lead

Washington [US], March 13 (ANI): American actor Lili Reinhart is all set to play lead in her next feature film project 'Plus/Minus' with Netflix.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Rafiki' fame Wanuri Kahiu will helm the drama from Bryan Unkeless and Eric Newman's Screen Arcade.

Reinhart will portray the role of Natalie, whose life -- on the eve of her college graduation -- diverges into two parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and must navigate motherhood as a young adult in her Texas hometown, and the other in which she moves to Los Angeles to pursue her career.

In both journeys throughout her 20s, Natalie experiences life-changing love, devastating heartbreak, and rediscovers herself.

The feature will be produced by Unkeless, and Newman, who has recently released sci-fi feature Project Power with the streamer. CatchLight Studios' Jessica Malanaphy will also produce, with Screen Arcade's Alyssa Rodrigues while Lili Reinhart will executively produce the drama, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

April Prosser will be penning the screenplay of the feature film. (ANI)

