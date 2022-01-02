Makers of 'Radhe Shyam' assure timely release of epic saga

Hyderabad, Jan 2 (IANS) In the wake of the postponement of 'RRR', the makers of Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' have said there is no change in the release date of the movie.

Fans seem to be worried about 'Radhe Shyam's release but the makers have denied rumours of postponement.

The official statement from UV Creations said, "There is no change in the release plans of 'Radhe Shyam'. The Prabhas-starrer is gearing up to hit the screens on January 14. Don't believe the rumours."